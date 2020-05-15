Drake was booed at a festival and had to stop his show

While the festival Camp Flog Gnaw of Tyler The Creator took place this week – end ( 9 and 10 November ) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; everything does not happen as planned .

If the event exists since 2012, a headlining “secret” was scheduled this year . Many rumors were running about Frank Oceanbut it wasn’t him who was on the program .

The surprise was made a combination of A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzy Vert and Drakeand this hasn’t pleased everyone . Drizzy is for sure the one who took the most for his rank during the concert . While the public howled the name of Frank Ocean, Drake was boo and has even been forced to stop his show before the end . Never seen that before .

“You know, I’m here for you tonight . If you want that I continue, I will continue . “ After a reaction not convincing, he said before leaving : “Ok . . . This is only love . I love you all, my name is Drake, and thank you for having me . “

Not very cool on the part of the public . . .