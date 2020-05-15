Drake was booed at a festival and had to stop his show

While the festival Camp Flog Gnaw of Tyler The Creator took place this week–end (9 and 10 November) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; everything does not happen as planned.
If the event exists since 2012, a headlining “secret” was scheduled this year. Many rumors were running about Frank Oceanbut it wasn’t him who was on the program.
The surprise was made a combination of A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzy Vert and Drakeand this hasn’t pleased everyone. Drizzy is for sure the one who took the most for his rank during the concert. While the public howled the name of Frank Ocean, Drake was boo and has even been forced to stop his show before the end. Never seen that before.
“You know, I’m here for you tonight. If you want that I continue, I will continue.“ After a reaction not convincing, he said before leaving : “Ok... This is only love. I love you all, my name is Drake, and thank you for having me.“
Not very cool on the part of the public...