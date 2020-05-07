Drake was right behind Mariah Carey in the charts !

Drake is on the point of détroner Mariah Carey in the charts ! Indeed, his title “Toosie slide” proved a massive hit for the past three weeks !

With his single ” Toosie Slide “, Drake made a real carton ! As well, the canadian artist is on the verge of surpassing Mariah Carey in the charts … MCE TV tells you more !

Drake crossed a new milestone ! Indeedthe artist has been awarded first place in the ranking hot 100 of Billboard ! In fact, her single “Toosie Slide” beats all the records ! Thus, it is the third week in a row that the singer squatting in the first place.

As a reminder, the artist, 33-year-old is the first man to have achieved this feat ! Moreover, he equates it also with Mariag Carey ! A beautiful record for the canadian… Remains to be seen if it will surpass the Queen next week ! To do this, it would be necessary, therefore, that the man keeps his place at number one in the top 100 !

Thus, it is the 7th single from Drake in the ranking of 100 hot Billboard ! What’s my name, Work, One dance, God’s Plan, Nice For Whats – and In My feeling ont already won the first place also !

Drake : viewers congratulated him on the canvas

Since his song “Toosie Side” came out, Drake went on to success ! Indeedman has conquered the hearts of the viewers with this song ! Thus, the fans of Drake were keen to congratulate him on this number one for the third week in a row !

“Brave Drizzy ! You’re really the best, jhope honestly that you battras Mariah Carey with this title... He deserves it so much ! “” Congratulations to Drizzy, which proved a massive hit since the beginning of the confinement with her latest single ! ”

Or even : “Drake on the point of dethroning the queen Mariah Carey… No doubt, it really is beautiful and well in the legend of this singer ! It turns everything into gold ! Containment or not ! “ And we can read on the social network !

Other users have insisted on the fact that it was the first man to accomplish this feat ! “It’s still the first guy to be number one of the hot 100 as long ! Amazing ! “ Can we also read it !

