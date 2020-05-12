Drake we balance the hidden meaning of his new song, “War” !

The details of the comeback are there.

Drake will soon lay us a new very promising project ! Last December 23, he had already released a freestyle very winter by the name of “War“. On Instagramhe explained the true meaning of its title. Here are the explanations !

Soon the great return to one of the biggest stars of american rap. To make wait his fans, Drake had dropped “War“. And as a nice christmas gift never comes alone, it has swung a very long interview to settle his accounts with Pusha T and Kanye West. Pusha T responded with a lot of humour… Kanyeto him, more used to the preaching to respond to the “provocation”. You will have understood, a lot of nicks trouble have emerged, therefore, necessarily the new piece of Drake has been placed in the shadow zone ; it is the reason why the rapper from Toronto, Canada is finally over yesterday.

In Instastory, Drake has finally explained why a comeback on “War“: “I just wanted to say that my song “War“is a tribute to my city, Toronto and its artists. My goal is always to uplift and give strength to the rappers that attract the attention of the world. My goal with this sound is that all the artists with the right sounds, the right team, the right motivation and concentration to rise above the darkness and creates their own legacy.“He adds : “There is policy in each city that we cannot deny. But I want to be clear on my intentions when I show appreciation and support“.

Congratulations to Drake to dedicate its new sound to the artists amounts to the Canada which are struggling sometimes to make a way to success !