Drake: who is the “Tail” of the hit “In My Feelings”? – Actu Drake

Drake: who is “Kiki”?

“Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?/Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me/Cause I want ya, and I need ya and I’m down for you always/Kiki, do you love me ?Montes-tu? Say that you would never make me leave never/ Because I want you and I need you and I’m still crazy about you “. These words of the hit “In My feelings”, from the album of Drake “Scorpio” is extremely catchy. Who has never hummed the chorus, during the last summer and even after? The canadian rapper has accomplished a feat with this title. Released June 29, 2018, it is the tube is the most listened to and it has been seen over 100 million times during this same period.

And when there is success, inevitably there are questions, that always take a lot of momentum with social networks. Because, the force of singing along to “Kiki”, the internet users are requested which was the famous “Kiki” in which the singer is in love in her song?

Quickly, the rumors of Kim Kardashian. The internet-users then think that Drake would be a romance, secret relationship between him and the starlet american. Rumors that have not pleased the rapper and husband of Kim, Kanye West. So much that Snoop Dog was involved in the story and is amused of this situation in a post to Instagram on October 14, 2018.