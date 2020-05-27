Drake will also work with Fortnite • RAPRNB

A few weeks after having offered to its players several concerts of Travis Scott directly in the game, the developers of Fortnite will also collaborate with Drake. The canadian rapper will have the right at its émote, available as of the next update.

Experience Travis Scott has seemingly opened up new perspectives to the marketing department of Epic Games. While the developer of Fortnite is set to unveil in the next few days a new update, which will mark the start of the new season, some internet users have discovered the emergence of a new émote a bit special. It is in fact directly inspired by the choreography of Drake in Toosie Slidethe last piece of Drizzy, who has once again proved to be a huge hit. A first collaboration that could be further in the future, Epic Games seems poised to continue its huge investments to make to talk still more of his game-lighthouse.

DRAKE’S TOOSIE SLIDE DANCE EMOTE INGAME! pic.twitter.com/cSw8vDPcXf — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 26, 2020

More than 25 million players to attend the shows with Travis Scott

It must be said that the collaboration between Fortnite and Travis Scott on the occasion of 4 concerts proved to be particularly fruitful for the game. On the occasion of various shows given by the rapper directly in game, in the heart of a great scene, more than 27.7 million players were logged on to attend, of which nearly $ 12 million to 1 that took place last April 23. A skin of a rapper is from is also available to purchase in the shop of the game, allowing Epic Games to make it profitable without a doubt this very big (and very expensive) marketing campaign. There is no doubt that Drake could also be offered in the future such a proposal…

TO READ ALSO: Fortnite : Travis Scott gathered 12 million players for its concert ! [Vidéo]