Drake wrote the history of the cards – again

Billboard announced Monday that the rapper became the first male artist to have debuted three songs at no. 1 on the Billboard charts Hot 100.

The entry of her latest single, “Toosie Slide” in the first place helped him to equalize with Mariah Carey, which made three debut no. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1995-97.

The new song is the seventh total Hot Drake no 1 Drake and has dethroned “Blinding Lights” of The Weeknd, who has spent two weeks at the top of the table.

In July 2018, the canadian rapper broke the record of the Beatles at the age of 54 years, five singles simultaneously in the Top 10 of the Billboard when the album “Scorpion” Drake has issued seven.