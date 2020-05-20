Drake’s artist, the most listened to of the decade

(New York) singer and canadian rapper Drake has been listened to approximately 28 billion times on Spotify during the past decade, which puts it at the top of the ranking published on Tuesday by the platform streaming audio.

Agence France-Presse

Drake is ahead of the Briton Ed Sheeran, who won him the title of the song played the most between 2010 and 2019 on Spotify, with Shape of Youhe is listened to more than 2.3 billion times.

The podium was completed by american rapper Post Malone, who is the winner in the only year 2019, with $ 6.5 billion of plays in total in the world via Spotify, according to a press release.

The rapper texan managed to slip into the top three, while his first album was not released until December 2016.

In the fourth position of the artists most listened to on the decade comes the american singer Ariana Grande, followed by the rapper Eminem.

The classification titles the more played in ten years, Shape of You is followed by One Dance, Drake, “rockstar” Post Malone, Closer of Halsey, and The Chainsmokers, and Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran.

Founded in 2006, Spotify was only in 2010 that a young start-up that were less than a million paying subscribers, compared with $ 113 million today.

Its rise, now reaching 248 million monthly users, adding the offers free and pay, was broadly consistent with that of the streaming.

Requested by the AFP concerning the most listened artists of the decade on its platform, Apple Music, second market player with more than 60 million subscribers, has not given result.

Another natural destination for music lovers today, YouTube does not have a published grading on the decade. It is nevertheless established that the piece the most-viewed on the video platform is Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, with 6,55 billion views.

In 2019, the song Senoritaa duet between Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, has been listened to more than a billion times on Spotify, making it the most popular of the vintage, in front of” bad guy “Billie Eilish.