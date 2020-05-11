Drake’s ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’, made its debut at no. 2 on Billboard 200

The latest project from Drake, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, made its debut at no. 2 on the Billboard 200, ending a tight race between his last work and the new album by Kenny Chesney, Here and Now, who finished in first place.

The project Drake has moved to 223 000 units of an album equivalent, reports Billboard. Of these units, 201 000 came in streams, almost 19 000 in album sales and a little less than 4 000 were in equivalent units to the track.

Before Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake had made nine debut consecutive no. 1 over the last decade. Here and Now has collected 233 000 units album equivalent, of which 222 000 from the sale of albums and 10 000 units SEA.

Drake said Lil Wayne in the last episode of his show, Young Money Radio Beats 1, that he had chosen to reconstitute Dark Lane Demo Tapes because he wanted to give his fans a whole work, rather than a single out of it.

“We have reconstituted a large number of these songs and I added some new joints, but it was just the place to drop it a single at this time “, he remembers. “It is an interesting time for all of us as musicians to understand how it works and what people need. And I felt just that people would appreciate may be a body of something to listen to, rather than a single song in isolation. “

The confirmation of the arrival of the Dark Lane, which, says Drake, is the culmination of ” a few leaks and a few joints on SoundCloud and new vibration “, came with the announcement that his sixth studio album would be released this summer.

His last project, the project of compiling a Care Package of 2019, made its debut at no. 1, drawing 109000 units album equivalent to the course of its first week. His studio album, 2018, Scorpion, has also dominated the charts, opening 732 000 units.