Drake’s Hollow : Our impressions on the game of survival co-op excluded Xbox | Xbox One

Announced at the end of 2019, Drake Hollow back today with a private beta to which we have been able to play. Drake Hollow immerses you in a corrupt world where you can play up to 4 players to explore the world, fight monsters and gather resources for your camp, while protecting the local inhabitants called Drake. You will then need to ensure their well-being by managing the water, food and the comfort of the camp, but also protect watches from the corruption. The game will be available day one in the Xbox Game Pass so enjoy it. But today we offer you a video impressions that will give you an idea of the mechanics of the game.

Drake Hollow will be available on July 17, 2020.

