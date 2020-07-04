Drake’s Hollow : the launch of the game of survival on Xbox is delayed | Xbox One

Originally planned for 17 July, Drake Hollow finally was postponed to a later date, as indicated by the part of the developers, in a message published today.

The study of The Molasses Flood evokes, among other technical challenges, but refuses to give a new window of shooting for the moment.

I have a new to communicate about our launch date. It turns out that we are not going to arise the game on the date of July 17. The reasons are of technical nature. They are boring, difficult to explain and, anyway, placed under NDA[[[[ Non-disclosure agreement or “confidentiality agreement’]. We are trying to solve everything in order to get the game released as soon as possible. I apologize for this delay and I wish even more that the game can be in your hands. Unfortunately, and due to the nature of this report, we do not have a new date to communicate for the moment, but we’re going to send to all as soon as this is going to be the case.

Rely on us to keep you informed, and in the meantime, we offer you a first preview of the game below, as a result of our taken in hand the past month of may.