Drake’s Hollow : the output of the game is pushed back – News

Following the game, The Molasses Flood, a u.s. study in the origin of the Flame in The Flood, Drake Hollow will not be available on the scheduled date on July 17. Its launch has been postponed to a date unknown at the moment.

The news was announced in Twitter by The Molasses Flood, which refers to ” technical reasons “boring, difficult to explain and in any way placed under NDA” (nondisclosure agreement). The developers are working to resolve this as soon as possible, but may not for the time being not to communicate the new date.

Expected on PC and Xbox One (including through the Xbox Game Pass), Drake concavity that will immerse you in a world of suffering inhabited by the Dragores, a town of the plant that is going to protect, but also by ferocious beasts, deadly. Going to explore the islands generated and populated dynamically with the seasons, to gather resources, build and defend the peoples, and to fight to survive alone or with other players online.