Draymond Green is disappointed with Michael Jordan

The series ‘The Last Dance’ just takes two chapters to the air and caused confrontation in the thoughts between two of its members, as Michael Jordan did not agree with Scottie Pippen by his way of berating the low salary.

First, Steve Kerrpartner both at those times Chicago Bullssupported to Pippen because they have not operated in time. Now, Draymond Greencurrent player Golden State Warriorswas the one who was on the side of the eaves.

“I as a teammate, if Scottie Pippen is doing that, not me to be angry with Pip, because I understand what you’re doing, and at the end of the day, I’m playing with you. Clearly, that organization (Bulls) showed that they are going to take care of alone. They are not going to take care of the players”, said Green, in dialogue with Uninterrupted.

The player of the Warriors is not in agreement with Jordan: “I felt a little disappointed when Mike, still today, says that Scottie was wrong. And it’s like, ‘no’, you must be with yours because they are with you. You win $ 36 million, Pippen two. And do you still say that there is no way that you will be mentioned if not mentioned to Scottie Pippen also? It makes No sense”, exposed.

The comments of one side and another were giving and will continue to happen with the running of the chapters. Pippen, for its part, is who has the right word to go back to berating your salary in the Bulls.