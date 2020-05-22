DRC : the campaign Virunga fund receives 2 million USD from the group’s Earth alliance (BBC AFRICA)

The campaign Virunga fund, launched after the ambush in the park on April 24, which caused the death of at least twelve guards, has received a donation of us $ 2 million, the foundation’s Earth alliance, a new organization that helps the world to cope with emergencies of the planetary system in which Leonardo Dicaprio is the co-founder.

According to BBC Africa, the initial funding of this donation is intended to support the park in order to get back to the day after his tragic carnage of the last month.

Leonardo Dicaprio, who since 2014 has been a passion, after its production, exclusive of the documentary Virunga, which was nominated in the same year Oscar joined the campaign, bringing their contribution to support the park. In addition to the american actor, the european commission has also contributed.

Last week, a campaign referred to as the Virunga Fund has been launched to not only look like funds for a conservation enabling of the Unesco world heritage, but also to provide urgent support to the staff on the ground.

The park was declared soon to face a series of unprecedented attack of the rebel groups that typically is the base of several dead animals including the mountain gorillas to the occurrence, and also of the foresters. In addition, the pandemic situation of the coronavirus that knows the country, has forced the park to close its doors to tourists, resulting therefore in a loss of any revenue.

Gorillas of the mountains to the risk of contamination of the Covid19

However, the world wide fund for nature has raised the threat of a probable contamination of the coronavirus among mountain gorillas, given their share approximate DNA with the human being.

According to still BBC Africa, the scientists said that the covid19 represents an existential threat to the gorillas themselves.

At worst, Emmauel De Merode, director of Virunga national park said it had never been more worried for the future of the park with the advent of the covid19 and also of the epidemic of Ebola.