Dreadnought– PS4 Game Download For Free





Dreadnought, the class-based spacecraf activity video game from Yager, Grey Box, and also Six Foot will certainly make its console-exclusive launching on PlayStation 4 in 2017, Yager revealed at PlayStation Experience 2016.

Developed for the PlayStation 4 system by lead-developer Yager and also Iron Galaxy Studios under the instructions of Six Foot and also Grey Box, Dreadnought places gamers in command of large, effective spacecrafs at the facility of tactical group fights throughout a range of affordable on-line multiplayer video game settings. There are greater than 50 usable vessels, each of which can be personalized with a series of tools, components and also aesthetic upgrades. There are 5 ship courses, focusing on crucial functions like frontline attack, long-range barrage, calculated assistance and also even more.

