Dress devilishly sexy scrutinized by the big blue eyes of Alexandra Daddario

A duo has particularly shone, Wednesday, August 23, on the side of Los Angeles. Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario (star Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson) has focused all of the objectives on them with outfits to leave us breathless. The complicity of the two young women jumped out at me. It is surely due to their many weeks of filming for the movie, The Layover. A feature film of William H. Macy who tells the story of two friends, Meg and Kate, long-time decide to leave together on holiday to escape their daily worries. But their plane is diverted due to an alert to the hurricane and they find themselves fighting for the same man during a lengthy layover. The release is scheduled for the 1st September next.

If the silhouette of the muse Sports Illustrated is beyond reproach, it is due to his many hours in the gym. Elsewhere on Tuesday, August 22 last, the young woman of 25 year-old has been training with Marines during a training session in Detroit, Michigan. “It was a training extremely difficult, has recognized the American in the end of the morning, lying down, exhausted in the grass. But I expected that. The Marines are very well trained and I do not claim at all to do what they do. It would take me a few more sessions with them for that!” she indicated in front of the cameras.

She took part in a media action of the army in order to raise funds for the Week of the Navy in September. The event offers different activities to enable the population to discover the work of her navy.

