Dressed in Mia Khalifa flowers, she sings to her followers

There have been few occasions that Mia Khalifa wears a tender look, however when she gets to do so leaves her fans more than shocked, as happened a few days ago in a flowery dress.

Taking advantage of the moment that we met in the spring the model, entrepreneur, former actress, and celebrity immediately caught the attention of her fans, with her tender but at the same time flirtatious dress.

Mia Khalifa shared through her Instagram stories several photographs, which you can enjoy as many times as you want because they have been downloaded for you.

Her cute, tender dress is pink, with some red flowers appearing to be daisies as well as much smaller white ones.

Accompanied by a small bag of the same pink hue as her dress is that she completed her outfit, as is customary Khalifa wore her hair loose.

It was on January 14 that Selena Gomez shared on her Instagram a video in which she was promoting her new single titled “Once Upon a Time”.

While wearing the same dress as Mia Khalifa, the only difference you notice is that on the front singer Selena Gomez had a heart that lit up and the model wore white flowers.