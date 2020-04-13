Drew Brees would have agreed to become an analyst for NBC after retirement

Drew Brees apparently has a second career waiting.

The quarterback of the New Orleans Saints has agreed to join NBC Sports as an analyst of american football when they finish their days as a player, reported Friday The New York Post.

Brees, 41 years of age, has not announced when they plan to retire. Aims to play the campaign of the 2020 following the signing of a contract extension for two years and $ 50 million with the Saints last month.

“Now, I focus on training for the next season, enjoying time with my wife and children, and re-learning fifth-grade math,” he said to ESPN via text message.

A spokesman for NBC did not confirm the agreement with Brees to be contacted by ESPN.

“As all fans of the NFL, eager to see Drew continue his career of Hall of Fame in the fall, and we are confident that your next career, after his days as a player, it will be as successful,” said the spokesman.

The head coach Sean Payton was recently suggested in the program “Get-Up” of ESPN that would be the “final season” of Brees. But the coach later described himself as “a great fool”, by his words, pointing to not know when you plan to retire Brees.

According to the New York Post, Brees will be prepared as a potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. It is expected that Brees start as an analyst of the game for the football games of Notre Dame, and as an analyst of study for “Football Night in America”.

Brees is the historic leader of the NFL in yards per pass (77,416) and touchdowns per pass (547). Has repeatedly said to believe that it can play at a high level until the age of 45, but only if you want to continue playing so long. Have been taking that decision, “year”, during the last campaign.