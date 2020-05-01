drunk, Tom Holland has reconciled Disney and Sony [VIDEO]

Posted on 09 December 2019 at 14: 45 by Thomas G

He confessed then that he was face to Jimmy Kimmel for an interview : the actor of Spiderman was round like a tail of shovel when he tried to rabibocher studios Sony and Disney. Spoiler : it worked.

A feat that was a party

But how the heck two large machines such as Sony and Disney in the cold have been able to reconcile about Spiderman ? It was public knowledge that Tom Holland had contributed to an agreement between the two companies, but not that it had worked drunk in this approach. Face Jimmy Kimmel, the actor told a funny anecdote, which has had a nice impact for the weaver. The character had to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the end of the contract between MCU and Sony. While the negotiations had more or less failed in a first time, a deal was subsequently found, and Tom Holland would not be for nothing. He says :

“ When I was at the convention of Disney, the D23, and I saw all my friends Marvel about their upcoming films, I felt excluded. I was even pulled out of the group during the photo session. Finally, I asked if I could have the email of Bob Iger (the boss of The Walt Disney Company ed.) At the beginning, I mostly wanted to say thank you. I wanted him to know that I had lived the best years of my life and I was hoping to work with him again one day. So I sent her this email, and he replied very quickly, asking me if I was available in the next few days to call me. And they don’t give stress to someone like Bob Iger, we can only say to him, ‘When you want it, Bob !’ A few days passed, and then one night, my family and I went to a bar to games. We had fun, and I had three pints, and suddenly I received a calla hidden number. And I felt that it was Bob Iger. Except that I was drunk. And there was my father who told me, ‘Take this call, it will do !’ So I left. “

Result, his call with Bob Iger has resulted in a few tears, live on the part of the actor, but a happy conclusionthe two agreeing on the bright future of Spiderman in the MCU.

Tom Holland re-enlist

Tom Holland rempilera so for a third installment in Marvel, after Spider-Man : Far From Home and his deal with Sony. This sequel of the adventures of Man-Spider has now a release date. She has recently been assigned to the July 16, 2021. The return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker (probably in full possession of his means this time) is so beautiful and well confirmed.