Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha: soon a collaboration? – Actu Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa: a duet with Bebe Rexha on his next album?

The singer of 24 years has just unveiled a new hit “Don’t Start Now”, soon to be released on his next album, which she recently revealed the title: “Future Nostalgia”. If a duo should break out between the two artists, it could be that on this new project of the girlfriend of the dummy Anwar Hadid.

For the promotion of this new project, the interpreter of “New Love” is planning a world tour, the “Future Nostalgia Tour” which will start on 26 April in Madrid, spain. It will also by Italy, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, but also France with a show at Paris on 4 may 2020.