Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus : the duo event

The singers usually like to share the time of a song a duo with a friend singing. This can frequently multiply his hearing (by recording a song with a personality of style, far of care), to make the buzz just or to share a moment with a personality that you appreciate.

And duos to success are not lacking in recent months. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have formalized their relationship during the promotion of their tube global Señorita.

Selena Gomez was surrounded by Kid Cudi for his latest album (with the song A Sweeter Place) while Doja Cat and Nicky Minaj have marked the history with their duo Say So. This is the first time in History that two female rappers clambering to the head of the HOT 100.

The next duo event could be the one by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipatwo stars of the song spinning the success.

Dua Lipa : a year in 2020 under the sign of success

If the name of Dua Lipa you may say nothing, you know very certainly his songs, and particularly the one who initiated the release of his last album, Don’t star now. A single dancing and energetic which has been broadcast in a continuous loop on radio stations around the world.

His last album, Future Nostalgia, can also boast to be a big success (especially in the United States). This artistic recognition, however, has been somewhat tarnished by rumors of plagiarism, of videos available on Youtube showing big similarities with songs other artists.

The album insert in a shifting current, the back to the 80’s. With the success of the series Strangers Things and films It, the singers have decided to follow the wave.

And Dua Lipa is not the only one. The tube of The Weeknd Blinding Lights would have been able to go out at the same time as Take on me by a-ha, in 1984.

Miley Cyrus : her grand return expected by the fans

Since the success of its title Malibu in 2017 (which marked a return to the sources wiser after years of excess and eccentricity), the former star of the series Hanna Montana is shown to be more discreet.

His latest productions have not had the expected successexcept Nothing Breaks like a heart (with Mark Ronson). It thus prepares his big comeback. It was not for all that absent from the media space.

In full containment, she hosted a program on Instagram called Bright Minded. She was able to receive video several celebrities, like Demi Lovato or Elton John.

It was during one of his broadcasts as the singer (also from Disney Channel) Selena Gomez has talked about his health problems. It has been a revelation on the last disorder that affects. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She has taken advantage of this opportunity to talk about mental health, a subject far too taboo in our current society.

Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus : the duo is expected to

If you wait for the end of the quarantine to resume a normal life (or to try) the singers, on their side, hope to be able to quickly register new tubes. Some have not waited and have recorded songs from home, the image of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande that spread the song Stuck With You, that the clip was filmed in this time of containment.

This is not the case of Dua Lipa. She’s just released her album and revels in the reception from critics and public that it has received. It rests, therefore, full containment, but is already thinking about the future.

However, she made a little scoop in, confident that once the containment is completed, she would record a duet with Miley Cyrus.

The two singers have agreed to record a duet, but it will be something different. They want to go to unknown territories and offer their fans a music that is all their own, but they will add a little grain of folly that will make a difference.

We want you to succeed and it was all the more eager to see the containment is concluded in all countries of the world. This would mean that one has won a first battle against the virus, and that we could celebrate this victory listening to this duo event, which promises to be completely crazy.