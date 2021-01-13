CELEBRITIES

DUA LIPA AND THE THONG STICKING OUT OF THE EVENING DRESS, THE OMG 2000S TREND IS BACK

Posted on

Will the “exposed” thong be able to regain its moment of glory? We’re not sure, but  Dua Lipa just provided us with irrefutable photographic evidence of the comeback of the most OMG trend of the fabulous 2000s.

The pop princess shared an album on Instagram in which she poses fabulous in a sexy black dress with a halter neckline and side cutouts. Leafing through the shots, we notice that the dress is made even more sensual by a thong peeking impertinently from the lower back, complete with an “X” medallion to get even better noticed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

It’s no surprise that the pop star has chosen this cheeky trend. Remember when he surprised us last October with the thong of the waist of his baggy jeans? In short, nothing so new for Dua.

Whether it’s casual or couture, showing your panties in public is therefore really trendy again. With the end of the 90s craze and the beginning of the obsession with noughties, it was only a matter of time before that happened.

