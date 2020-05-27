Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Camila Cabello : they all handled the first part of Bruno Mars – News Bruno Mars

Of the first parts of prestigious Bruno Mars

Alternately and/or in different places, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello have all three one day insured the first part of the concerts of Bruno Mars. On march 28, 2017, the interpreter of the planetary hit “Uptown Funk” officially launches her tour “The 24K Magic World Tour” to promote live, his third studio album. For the occasion, the singer invites several celebrities to ensure its early stages. On american soil, the singers Camila Cabello, and Cardi B have the honor of preceding the arrival of Bruno Mars on stage. In Oceania, it is the interpreter of the hit “New Rules”, Dua Lipa, who is invited to raise the temperature in concert halls.

An exceptional, Bruno Mars

In the world of music, there are “first party” and “first party”. In the case of the tour of Bruno Mars, the first part of “The 24K Magic World Tour” has nothing to do with the first part of concerts less pharaonic. For her international tour, Bruno Mars has walked the planet for nearly two years (21 months). In total, the interpreter of the hit “Grenade” has delivered more than 200 concerts, including fifty in Europe and a fortnight in Asia. On the economic front, the tour of Bruno Mars attended by Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello ranks in the top 10 of the tour the most lucrative of all time.

Camila Cabello : Taylor Swift after Bruno Mars

In France, we often tend to consider the first parts of a concert as an opportunity to discover new talent. Across the Atlantic, the situation is a little different. In the United States, it is not unlikely that the already recognized artists participating in the concerts of other big stars. After having participated in a 2017 tour of “The 24K Magic World Tour” Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, invites the following year on the tour “Reputation Stadium Tour” of the singer Taylor Swift.

What about other artists ?

Rare are the artists to begin the concerts during their tours without the use of a first part (with the exception of a few, such as Christophe Maé during his tour “The giant Dream Catcher Tour”). Back on the front of the music scene, Mr. Pokora was for example chosen in 2019 to appeal to his fellow Filipino to ensure the spectacle before her show in Toulouse, Bordeaux, Rennes, or the AccorHotels Arena. For its part, the group Muse does not hesitate to mix genres. For his coming at the Stade de France, the british band has shared the stage with the dancers, with a robot, alien, giant, or even with professional BMX riders. A real spectacle, therefore, as a first part.