Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Bastille, Dave Grohl… resume the Foo Fighters

By
James Reno
-
0
8





Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Bastille, Dave Grohl… resume Foo Fighters – © Neilson Barnard – Getty Images for SiriusXM

Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Rita Ora, 5 Seconds of Summer, Hailee Steinfeld, Royal Blood, Sean Paul, Rag’not Bone Man, Sigrid, Biffy Clyro, Sam Fender, Bastille, Zara Larsson, and even Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters take back “Times Like These”, each of at home.

A cover giant initiated by the BBC Live Lounge, the show, BBC 1 specializes in the times.

The profits generated by this recovery will go to the charities.

Newsletter Pure

Stay informed each week of events and competitions Pure to come.

OK
Do not show ×



Related Post:  Liga MX: Third Division will resume its tournament and go direct to Playoffs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here