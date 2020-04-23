Dua Lipa confirms the filming of a new video for a hit new! – Actu Dua Lipa

Nothing seems to stop Dua Lipa. After the output force of his album called “Future Nostalgia”, driven by hits such as “Don’t Start Now” or even “Physical”, the famous singer is already working on new projects.

And while rumors have been circulating about the development of his third album, Dua Lipa was confirmed to be on the point of shoot a new clip for a new song.

It was during an interview for a podcast with Billboard that the artist announced the happy news: “I’ll keep the secret a little at the moment, but we are working on a new video for a new song, which I love. We are working on a video from home. We will try to do something fun… but the movie clip has its history. When the time comes, you’ll see.”