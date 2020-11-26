DUA LIPA COULDN’T STOP CRYING WHEN SHE LEARNED SHE HAD 6 NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
8

At 6,  Dua Lipa is among the stars with the most nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Only Queen B aka Beyoncé did better than her with the beauty of 9 nominations.

The reaction of the singer of “Future Nostalgia” to this incredible news was among the most tender ever. She herself shared a video via Twitter showing her crying bitterly on the phone.

 

Dua Lipa had a similar reaction in 2018 as well when she received her first two nominations at the 2019 Grammy Awards as Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording with Silk City’s “Electricity”.

The big one left out of the 2021 Grammy Awards is The Weeknd: despite the extraordinary success of his latest album “After Hours”, he didn’t get even a nomination.

