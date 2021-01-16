CELEBRITIES

DUA LIPA DESCRIBED A TYPICAL DAY ON THE HADID FAMILY FARM

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been together for a year and a half and it is natural that the singer also spends time with his mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Dua was a guest on the farm that the Hadid family has in Pennsylvania, the same where Gigi spent most of her pregnancy before giving birth to a baby girl last September, with Zayn Malik.

 

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 25-year-old described what a typical day is like on the farm. Forget sequins and catwalks, because it’s all very bucolic and peaceful:

” We wake up around 9:00, 9:30, take a shower, get dressed, eat some breakfasttake the dog out for a long pleasant walk .” Dua and Anwar adopted puppy Dexter last summer.

He continued: ” Maybe you do some yoga, prepare lunch, stay together, watch a movie, play with animals .”

 

As you can see from the photos that Gigi and Bella post on Instagram, on the farm there are cows, goats, and above all their beloved horses. The singer explained that she was learning to ride: ” I’m slow, I’m not that good .”

The newspaper also reports that last Christmas the artist gave Anwar Hadid two pygmy goats, which they called Funky and Bam-Bam: ” You can take them indoors, they love to be pampered, ” Dua said.

Finally, he made a brief comment on his history with the model: ” I am very comfortable in this relationship, more than in any other “.

