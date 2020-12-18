CELEBRITIES

DUA LIPA FACES THE SNOW BY COVERING ITSELF WITH FLOWERS: A 60S LOOK THAT WILL HYPNOTIZE YOU

When  Dua Lipa, triple platinum and 6 nominations at the upcoming Grammy, not churning out new songs and performs in emotional performances, always gives the look more unconventional imaginable.

Between Mugler’s stage costumes or Rick Owens’ goth boots, his fashion moments are like the sound of “Future Nostalgia: a time machine that takes the best of past decades and brings it back here in a cool state .” And her latest Instagram outfit is (already) just as iconic.

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The new pop princess got ready to face the super snow that whitened New York a few hours ago, with a Moncler Genius look, the brand’s new collaboration with designer Richard Quinn.

More than a look, the ultimate matchy-matchy. Down jacket and stocking leggings that blend with the square toe satin pumps, all in super 60s blue, white and black floral print.

In short, Dua has totally questioned winter fashion as we know it. And for that we love it.

