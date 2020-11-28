DUA LIPA: FROM ELTON JOHN TO MILEY CYRUS, ALL THE GUESTS OF THE VIRTUAL EVENT “STUDIO 2054”

“Studio 2054” is missing less and less, the 360 ​​° virtual show that Dua Lipa will stream on LIVEnow on Friday 27 November.

A few days before the event, all the special guests who will join the pop star in this unique evening have been unveiled.

Here they are in alphabetical order:

Angele

Bad Bunny

Elton John

FKA Twigs

J Balvin

Kylie Minogue

Miley Cyrus

Tainy

Many of these artists have recently made super collaborations with Dua, such as “Fever” feat Angele, “Un dia (one day) feat J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy, and” Prisoner “feat Miley Cyrus.

Others have publicly expressed their admiration for the “Future Nostalgia” singer, as did Kylie Minogue and Elton John. The latter is a direct Instagram with Dua said:

“You’ve probably done one of the best albums of the year. Future Nostalgia perfectly captures the spirit of the time and what people need now. People want to hear music that is fun and every song on the album is great. continuation, my boys love it, and so does David, and I want to congratulate you on being the first. It’s a great album, there are three sensational hits and now Levitating, which is my favorite track, by the way, is exploding in all the charts. So many compliments because it’s a real breath of fresh air to listen to someone who still makes great dance music… from the beginning to the end of the album. “

To participate in “Studio 2054” all you have to do is connect to the dualipa.com site and follow the instructions to purchase tickets already available in presale. The concert will be broadcast in different bands: the first stream in Italy will be visible at 21.30 on November 27th.