DUA LIPA IS BACK IN THE RECORDING STUDIO: NEWS IN SIGHT?

In these hours  Dua Lipa posted an Instagram story that made fans stand up. It looks like the singer is back in the recording studio and that means only one thing: new music is coming!

In the photo shared by Dua, you can also see the sweet little dog named Dexter who she adopted with her boyfriend  Anwar Hadid.

 

Professionally speaking, 2020 was a successful year for Dua Lipa, culminating in 6 nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards and with the live streaming record of her virtual concert  “Studio 2054”.

The pop star also dominated this year with her dizzying looksStreet style master,  queen of Instagram looks and crazy on stage and red carpet, we noticed that the 25-year-old creates her outfits as she makes her music.

