DUA LIPA MIXED TWO EXTREME 2000S TRENDS IN ONE OUTFIT

After the obsession with 90s fashion, the craze for the 2000s began and this new moment of street style signed by  Dua Lipa is the official confirmation.

As you can see from the photos published by Just Jared, the queen of ” Future Nostalgia ” was photographed in a New York whitewashed by the recent super snowfall. The 25-year-old wears not one but two trends in the same outfit that was huge in the early 2000s: classic UGG boots and oversized low-rise jeans. We repeat the LOW WAIST.

 

For Generation Z it is an enthusiastic fashion novelty, but low life for Generation Y is an incredible déjà-vu. Because? Simple, all the Millennials who went to high school in the 2000s went to school dressed just like Dua in these photos. In short, a sort of space-time black hole in which they have to go home to study goniometry.

But we are sure that Gen Z will be able to honor the return of the noughties, just like the pop princess Dua’s style is like the sound of “Future Nostalgia: a time machine that takes the best of past decades and brings it back here in a  cool state. And this latest look is (already) just as iconic.”

