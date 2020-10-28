DUA LIPA PREDICTED GWEN STEFANI’S OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT

Dua Lipa knows how to read into the future!

A prophecy of hers has just come true, with Gwen Stefani announcing that she has said yes to Blake Shelton’s marriage proposal.

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

The 25-year-old artist had already seen her arrive last August when he had hosted the Jimmy Kimmel show in his place and interviewed her colleague.

During the chat, he had mentioned Blake Shelton as Gwen’s husband: ” Well, he’s not my husband but he sounded good when you said it, ” the 51-year-old replied.

Now Dua Lipa couldn’t help but remember that moment, leaving her congratulations to the future spouses.

” I guess our little interview has aged well! Congratulations! The best of news, ” he wrote in the comments of the post with which Gwen Stefani announced the official engagement.

We remind you that Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani worked together in the remix of “Physical”.