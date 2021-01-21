CELEBRITIES

DUA LIPA PROMISES: “FUTURE NOSTALGIA’S B-SIDES ARE COMING”

Posted on

Dua Lipa never stops giving us surprises! After the super duets with Miley Cyrus (“Prisoner”) and Angèle (“Fever”), I was soon able to listen to other unreleased music signed by the singer.

She made it known herself through a post in which she writes “the b-sides are coming …”.

The b-sides in question are those of “Future nostalgia”, the pop star’s last studio album – the second of his career – released on March 27, 2020. A special version of the disc has already been released entitled “Club Future Nostalgia”, containing remixes of the original tracks enriched with super collaborations such as the one with Madonna and Missy Elliott.

Dua Lipa is the splendid protagonist of the cover of the February issue of  Rolling Stone USA. In a long interview with Alex Morris, the 25-year-old explained the substantial difference between her debut album and “Future Nostalgia”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

