DUA LIPA SHARED HER EXPERIENCE WITH SEXISM IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

There is still a long way to go to achieve equality, leaving behind sexism and the clichés of patriarchy

Even a very famous and award-winning singer like Dua Lipa has experienced firsthand what gender discrimination means and told her experience in an interview on Attitude Magazine.

The 25-year-old explained how she had to prove her talent over and over again: ” This is being a woman in the music industry. Particularly in pop music, a lot of people think you’re built and so there’s always this pressure between them. lines or anxiety to constantly prove who you are to people, especially when you write your lyrics. “

” While I was creating my first record – or” Dua Lipa “released in 2017 – and going to the studio sessions, I felt that I had to show the people I was with that I knew how to write, that I can do it on my own and that I am an artist. . That I won’t sit there in the room and wait for someone to write a song for me. You have to work harder to be taken seriously. “

She also recalled a time when she was told how she should dress and how she dictated her reasons: ” On the set of a music video, the director says, ‘I absolutely think you have to wear a skirt.’ Because someone wants to see, you know, ‘the British pop star in a nice’ outfit. I I replied: ‘I will put on my pants because it’s freezing’. I know how to stay in my position “.

” We used to be so used to downplaying it, to saying it’s not that big of a deal. But if someone says something I don’t agree with, I’ll say ‘I won’t, I’ll do this instead.’ Maybe it can create strange energy but if there is something that needs to be said, it needs to be said. I’m good at this. “