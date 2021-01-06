DUA LIPA TALKED ABOUT ANWAR HADID, EXPLAINING HOW SHE BALANCES THEIR LOVE BETWEEN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE

Every move of a famous star like Dua Lipa is observed and commented on by half the world, and if it is paired with a character known as Anwar Hadid, the attention is doubled.

That’s why the singer told in an interview with British Vogue to hold back a bit when it comes to sharing images of their love on social media.

” We have all these amazing memories and experiences, if there’s something we want to share together then okay, that’s fun. But at the same time, we care enough about privacy, we’ll just show you what we want you to see, ” he began to explain.

It happens to everyone, when you are in love, to want to scream it from the rooftops. Dua Lipa is no exception but always seeks a balance with protecting privacy: ” It’s about finding the right balance between being so enthusiastic, in love and wanting to share this with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to let out too much. out “.

” I want to be able to be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions, ” he concluded.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been a couple since July 2019 and together they adopted a puppy, Dexter.

The singer spent Christmas 2020 with her boyfriend and her family, including sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.