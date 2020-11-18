DUA LIPA: THE BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO FOR “LEVITATING” FT. IS OUT. DABABY

Dua Lipa and DaBaby take you behind the scenes of the “Levitating” music video, a new version of the song they made together.

This is a short but intense behind the scenes posted on the pop star’s YouTube channel: 30 seconds to see all in one breath!

The official “Levitating” clip was made for the first time with the participation of TikTok, who invited users to create content with original ideas for the clip. Over 150,000 videos have been created with more than 300 million views. The ideas served as a suggestion for the choreography, make-up, and more, up to having some tiktokers dancing in the video itself.

Check it out below!

These days Dua Lipa announced that FKA twigs will be a guest of “Studio 2054”, the concert (and much more) that the singer will stream on LIVEnow, during which she will perform the songs from her latest album “Future Nostalgia”, by remix version of the “Club Future Nostalgia” project and his debut album.