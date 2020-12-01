DUA LIPA: THE LINEUP OF THE VIRTUAL CONCERT “STUDIO 2054”

On Friday 27th November the highly anticipated Dua Lipa show “Studio 2054” took place. The singer performed at Printworks, a former printing plant now an event location in London, via live streaming on LIVEnow.

A one-of-a-kind evening, in which Dua dueted with many guests such as Kylie Minogue, FKA Twigs, and many others.

Below you can take a look at the lineup of the evening!

1. Future Nostalgia

2. Levitating

3. Pretty Please

4. Break My Heart

5. Why Don’t You Love Me ft. FKA twigs

6. Physical ft. The Blessed Madonna

7. Club Disco ft. The Blessed Madonna

8. New Rules

9. ONE DIA (ONE DAY)

10. Fever ft. Angèle

11. One Kiss

12. Real Groove (Kylie Minogue cover) ft. Kylie Minogue

13. Electricity ft. Kylie Minogue

14. Rocket Man (Elton John)

15. Hallucinate

16. Don’t Start Now

Musically speaking, 2020 was a memorable year for Dua Lipa which ended with 6 nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.