CELEBRITIES

DUA LIPA: THE LINEUP OF THE VIRTUAL CONCERT “STUDIO 2054”

Posted on

On Friday 27th November the highly anticipated Dua Lipa show  “Studio 2054” took place. The singer performed at Printworks, a former printing plant now an event location in London, via live streaming on LIVEnow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

A one-of-a-kind evening, in which Dua dueted with many guests such as Kylie Minogue, FKA Twigs, and many others.

Below you can take a look at the lineup of the evening!

1. Future Nostalgia
2. Levitating
3. Pretty Please
4. Break My Heart
5. Why Don’t You Love Me ft. FKA twigs
6. Physical ft. The Blessed Madonna
7. Club Disco ft. The Blessed Madonna
8. New Rules
9. ONE DIA (ONE DAY)
10. Fever ft. Angèle
11. One Kiss
12. Real Groove (Kylie Minogue cover) ft. Kylie Minogue
13. Electricity ft. Kylie Minogue
14. Rocket Man (Elton John)
15. Hallucinate
16. Don’t Start Now

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Musically speaking, 2020 was a memorable year for Dua Lipa which ended with 6 nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

18.5K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.5K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.1K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
To Top