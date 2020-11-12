DUA LIPA TOLD HOW MUCH THE CRITICISM OF HER WAY OF BEING ON STAGE HAS AFFECTED HER MENTAL HEALTH

After the incredible success of “New Rules” and her debut album, Dua Lipa has traveled all over the world performing in concerts, festivals, events, and television broadcasts.

At that time the singer was hit by fierce criticism due to her stage presence. Numerous videos have been posted on social media and YouTube in which Dua was teased about her way of being on stage. Real cyberbullying that affected the pop star’s mental health.

Dua decided to talk about this experience during an interview in the December issue of Attitude magazine.

“I felt a disproportionate amount of criticism at the end of my first record,” says the 25-year-old, ” and it was definitely something that made me anxious and angry. It made me feel like I wasn’t good enough, as if I didn’t I wanted to be on stage “.

The singer then goes into details:

“There were so many things, like videos of me dancing with comments like ‘Ah well, he has no stage presence’, even though those people had never been to my gig, they had never seen me perform live. For a period of time, all of this messed up my mental health. I would go up on stage and if I saw someone filming me I would think in my head ‘they’re shooting me for laughing at me or something.’

But now things have changed. Dua worked a lot, not only professionally speaking, but also on his person:

“Yes, it was a difficult time, but I am also very grateful for that experience because I became much stronger. I gained a lot more confidence in myself after what happened. Now I know what I am good at, I know how to be good in what I do and I know how much work it takes to be. “

Below you can review one of the Dua Lipa performances we love the most, the one at the 2019 MTV EMAs.