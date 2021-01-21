CELEBRITIES

DUA LIPA TOLD HOW THE RECENT RUMORS ABOUT HER ALLEGED PREGNANCY STARTED

Posted on

Dua Lipa has denied the rumors that hypothesize her alleged pregnancy.

The singer explained that the gossip started due to a misinterpreted caption on social media and therefore made it clear that she is not pregnant.

The caption in question was the one posted together with two photos in which she sports a green tartan dress: ” I found some emojis at random – said the 25-year-old on the show, Jimmy Kimmel, Live – I put a bottle, a little angel, some stars. A case. I didn’t think about it while I was putting them on. ”

But someone mistook these emojis for a clue: ” I posted and then looked at the comments and someone wrote, ‘Is she pregnant?’ – she continued – I looked at the photos, I looked at the comments, then the photos again and the comments again, and I said to myself: ‘I certainly don’t look pregnant’ “.

” Then I saw people writing that I had posted some cryptic message that could have been a pregnancy announcement. And I realized, ‘Oh my God, emojis have backfired “

So Dua Lipa deleted the caption on Instagram, but still remains on Twitter:

To avoid further confusion, the artist concluded by reiterating: ” I’m not pregnant, just to clarify . I’m not pregnant “.

Dua Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid, the little brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid: they have been together for a year and a half.

The singer recently recounted what it’s like to live a typical day on the Hadid family farm.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

295
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

276
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

226
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

204
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

163
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

145
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

133
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

131
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

112
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

109
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top