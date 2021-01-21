DUA LIPA TOLD HOW THE RECENT RUMORS ABOUT HER ALLEGED PREGNANCY STARTED

Dua Lipa has denied the rumors that hypothesize her alleged pregnancy.

The singer explained that the gossip started due to a misinterpreted caption on social media and therefore made it clear that she is not pregnant.

The caption in question was the one posted together with two photos in which she sports a green tartan dress: ” I found some emojis at random – said the 25-year-old on the show, Jimmy Kimmel, Live – I put a bottle, a little angel, some stars. A case. I didn’t think about it while I was putting them on. ”

But someone mistook these emojis for a clue: ” I posted and then looked at the comments and someone wrote, ‘Is she pregnant?’ – she continued – I looked at the photos, I looked at the comments, then the photos again and the comments again, and I said to myself: ‘I certainly don’t look pregnant’ “.

” Then I saw people writing that I had posted some cryptic message that could have been a pregnancy announcement. And I realized, ‘Oh my God, emojis have backfired. ‘ “

So Dua Lipa deleted the caption on Instagram, but still remains on Twitter:

To avoid further confusion, the artist concluded by reiterating: ” I’m not pregnant, just to clarify . I’m not pregnant “.

Dua Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid, the little brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid: they have been together for a year and a half.

The singer recently recounted what it’s like to live a typical day on the Hadid family farm.