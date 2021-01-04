CELEBRITIES

Dua Lipa vacation in Tulum and the British get irritated with her

Posted on

The singer was photographed enjoying the Caribbean beaches along with friends and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The singer Dua Lipa has been seen vacationing on the beaches of Tulum, enjoying the eve and arrival of the New Year, something that generated criticism in her country, Great Britain, for her apparent lack of sanitary measures in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old artist was captured in the Mexican Caribbean tourist destination along with some friends, showing her good figure.

The interpreter is also accompanied by her boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid, brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

British netizens were upset with the singer’s holiday, as the UK has recorded more than 50,000 new COVID-19 infections daily over the past four days, driven in large part by a new variant of the virus that is much more infectious.

