Dua Lipa wins three-up, Bad Bunny takes off, Nicki Minaj, and Karol G fall… The top clips of the week

Then we offered you to discover the top albums of the week with Ninho, The Weeknd and the soundtrack of the series Validated among others, it is now time to discover the top clips of the week. You know, we meet every Thursday to share with you videos of our favorite artists that have been the most viewed over the last seven days. And you’re going to see, this week, there has been a lot of changes ! Little hint : Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, and Bad Bunny are part of the classification. Come on, we can’t tell you more, check out the top clips of the week below.

10TH PLACE – “DIOSA” – MYKE TOWERS

Myke Towers retains its tenth place in the standings. The clip of his title Diosa has been watched over 16 million times this week.

9TH PLACE – “SAFAERA” – BAD BUNNY

Safaera fall in a new time and two seats this time. But for fans of the artist, don’t worry, you’ll see, Bad Bunny has not said its last word !

8TH PLACE – “CHINA” – ANUAL AA, DADDY YANKEE, KAROL G, OZUNA & J BALVIN

Yes yes they are indeed still present and they earn a place compared to the previous week. You have not finished to hear China !

7TH PLACE – “SIGUES CON EL” – ARCANGEL AND SECH

The clip Sigues con el wins a place in the standings this week. It has been viewed 16 million times during the past seven days.

6TH PLACE – “BREAK MY HEART” – DUA LIPA

In less than a week, the clip of Dua Lipa : Break My Heart figure in the ranking of the top clips of the last few days. Well played !

5TH PLACE – “TUSA” – KAROL G AND NICKI MINAJ

They have plummeted ! After to be remained in the head of the standings, still on the podium, Karol G and Nicki Minaj are now fifth.

4TH PLACE – “DANCE MONKEY” – TONES AND I

The Tones, And I remain once again in fourth position. Their clip has been viewed over 24 million during the last seven days.

3RD PLACE – “DAME TU COSITA” – EL CHOMBO AND CUTTY RANKS

The tube Dame tu cosita and his little green guy is still on the leaderboards ! El chombo and Cutty Ranks retain their third place this week.

2ND PLACE – “LIFE IS GOOD” – FUTURE AND DRAKE

Beautiful performance by the duo which keeps him also, his second place in the ranking for the second consecutive week.

1ST PLACE – “YO PERREO SOLA” – BAD BUNNY

Him again ! After the tenth place, Bad Bunny arrives directly to the first through its title Yo perreo sola which the clip has been viewed over 51 million times this week !