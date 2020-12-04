DUA LIPA WITH “STUDIO 2054” BROKE THE WORLD RECORD FOR LIVE STREAMING

Dua Lipa is ending 2020 in the best way. Fresh off six 2021 Grammy Award nominations, the pop star earned another major accolade with her virtual concert “Studio 2054”, which aired on LIVENow on Friday 27 November.

The show broke the world record for online live streaming with over 5 million viewers. Fans tuned in from over 176 countries (including Italy); there were 1.9 million unique accesses from China, 95,000 from India, and 287,050 tickets were sold on the ticketing platforms.

“Studio 2054” was staged at Printworks, a former printing plant now an event location in London, where Dua sang 16 songs in the lineup. Among the guests of the event also FKA twigs, The Blessed Madonna, Angèle, and Kylie Minogue.