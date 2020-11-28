DUA LIPA WORE THE MOST EXTREME BOOTS OF THE SEASON – BUT EXTREME FOR REAL

How to celebrate the 6 Grammy nominations just received? If you are Dua Lipa first you cry like a fountain of joy and then slip into a spectacular outfit!

The “Future Nostalgia” pop star shared such a fantastically dark and mysterious Instagram look. The scene is totally stolen by her truly extreme goth boots, which graze her knee and boast plexiglass heels, huge wedge heel, and mega iron toe. Whoa.

Dua completed the look with satin shorts and an off-the-shoulder architectural top. Who created this deliciously polished and tough-to-be-real ensemble?

The caption of the post helps us: ” slickkkk rickkkk, ” wrote the 25-year-old.

This is Rick Owens, the most provocative designer in contemporary fashion, the philosopher par excellence of the dark and experimental style.