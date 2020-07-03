Duffy critical “365 days”, the controversial movie from Netflix

In an open letter, the singer has asked Netflix to remove from its platform to the Polish film 365 daysvery popular lately, in that it romantise “the sex trafficking, kidnapping, and rape”.

Last Februarythe singer Duffy, famous worldwide for its tube Mercy in 2008, entrusted himself about the reasons for his absence. “I was raped, drugged, and locked up for several days”, told it in a publication on Instagram. After a long journey to healing as well asa long poignant testimonialthe welsh singer had encouraged the people of his community, themselves victims of sexual violence to speak about it. This 2 July, Duffy was asked in an open letter to Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, to remove the Polish film very controversial and criticized 365 Daysthat “érotise the kidnapping and distorts the sexual violence and trafficking as a film ‘sexy’”.

The film, which currently holds a score of 0 % on Rotten Tomatoes but that is yet according Deadline, which reveals the letter of the singer, the fifth movie the most watched in the Top 10 of the Netflix uk – and fifth film with the most seen on the platform in France this Friday, July 3, -, follows a young woman kidnapped and held in captivity by the sicilian mafia. The small group gives him 365 days to “fall in love” Massimo Torricelli, a young member of the family mafia is recognized as the most dangerous man on the island.

“No one should take it for entertainment”

While Netflix class the film, based on a trilogy of novels in Polish, in the category “drama”, Duffy it calls for the boycott. “No one should take it for entertainment, not that it should be described or marketed the way”, she says in her open letter. I can not imagine that Netflix can ignore the degree to which this content is insensitive and dangerous […] We all know that ever Netflix will not host content that glamourisent pedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide or any other crime against humanity.” The singer, who states that 25 million people have been victims of forced labour and/or sexual exploitation in 2016, continues : “You don’t realize how 365 days suffering to people who have experienced the pain and anxiety that this film glorifies.”