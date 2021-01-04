CELEBRITIES

Dukes of Sussex invite Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to America

Prince Harry would have invited his brother, Prince William, to visit him and Duchess Meghan.

Prince Harry reportedly invited his brother, Prince William, to visit him and Duchess Meghan in the United States as soon as the pandemic allows and as soon as his busy schedule in the United Kingdom gives him time.

According to OK! The invitation recently came during a conversation via the Zoom platform with his brother, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and nephews George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The source of the publication assures that Meghan Markle did not participate in the virtual meeting for work reasons, but the invitation also came from her.

“Kate loves America and wants to go back… she has been a few times and would like to visit Harry,” commented the insider, adding that the invitation was initially for George.

“George asked about his cousin Archie and Harry invited him to visit them in their new home next summer … of course, the invitation was extended to the whole family,” says the source.

