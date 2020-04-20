DUMMY, a series with Anna Kendrick on Quibi [Actus Séries TV]

Anna Kendrick makes its debut on the new platform Quibi with the new series Dummy to discover from Monday.

Do you know Quibi ? Launched in the midst of a crisis of coronavirus on Monday 6 April 2020, this new platform of S. V. O. D. reserved for mobile devices has, to date, frankly not met with success. Failing to bring the package to promote its launch to great fanfare, it was with productions unique quality that this new competitor to Netflix and Disney+ hope to win subscribers. Starting Monday, April 20, Anna Kendrick made his debut on the service in the new series Dummy including a ten-minute episode will be released every day. What convince you to subscribe ?

Dummy tells the story of Codya young woman aspiring to become a script writer who will develop an inferiority complex by learning that her boyfriend has a Sex-Doll. This will become such an obsession that it is going to end by imagining that it is able to speak. Become friends, they are ready now to conquer the world together.

This funny scenario is almost a true story. Cody Heller, the creator and writer of Dummy, has experienced this jealousy, in discovering that her boyfriend Dan Harmonthe creator of the series Community and co-creator of Rick And Mortyhad a Sex-Doll at the beginning of their relationship. If it is not part in the Road Trip with the doll, this was in any case inspired by this scenario, which has convinced the bosses of Quibi. Seeking to build a team of women she hired the director Tricia Brock to put in a box all the episodes in just eighteen days. Specialist of the tv series, she had done this before several episodes of series that were very popular as The Walking Dead, Empire, Mozart In The Jungle, Outcast, Girls, Mr Robot, The World and still many others.

It is without hesitation thatAnna Kendrick willingly accept to play Cody as one of the producers of the series. Her boyfriend Dan is played by Donal Logue well-known for his role ofHarvey Bullock in the series Gotham and also seen in Vikings and Sons Of Anarchy. The doll will be the voice and facial expressions Meredith Hagner view in the series Search Party. We will find also Pedro Lopez seen in Ozark and ‘s Arrested Development, Adam Shapiro seen in Sense 8 and the mannequin Sasha Neboga seen in The New Girl.