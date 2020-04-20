Dummy Trailer has Anna Kendrick make a new friend Unlikley on Quibi

Quibi has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy Dummy. This is only one example among many other, well-publicized, showing that the streaming service reached is in the process of developing. The trick, for those who are not familiar, is that Quibi produced a short-form content designed to be viewed on a mobile device. In this case, they have enlisted Anna Kendrick, the favourite of Pitch Perfect, to play in a comedy from the creator Cody Heller of the celebrity Deadbeat. More specifically, Kendrick turns pale with a sex doll in life size.

The trailer opens with Anna Kendrick who is talking with her boyfriend older. During this time, she discovers something strange on her bed. This leads to reveal that he has a sex doll realistic. Things get particularly strange when the doll starts to speak to him using a CGI troubling. Oh, and the doll is a proud feminist. They then leave the whole adventure, and things get progressively weird from there. This seems to have been difficult to sell for a platform is traditional, but Quibi is to try something new.

Wars streaming has heated up in recent months, with the launch of Disney +, as well as HBO, Max and Peacock of NBC in a good way. For the most part, the exclusive content is what distinguishes these services. In the case of Quibi, they have amassed a ton of first-class talent to produce a wide variety of programs scripted and reality for the mobile service. It is only available on Android devices and iPhone, so you can’t just turn on a device streaming already connected to the tv, like a Roku or a video game console, and launch the application. The service includes a couple of restarts, such as punk’d and Singled Out, as well as a ton of originals. The question is whether, in the long term, enough people will subscribe to what some might consider to be a sophisticated version of YouTube.

Dummy was inspired by the real life of Cody Heller and her fiancé Dan Harmon, the creator of shows such as Community and Rick and Morty. The show is centered on a writer-in-grass (Anna Kendrick) who is befriended by the sex doll of her boyfriend and the two face the world together. Heller wrote the series, under the direction of Tricia Brock. Brock had previously directed episodes of The Walking Dead, The Deuce and Lodge 49. Heller, Brock and Kendrick, executive producers. The cast also includes Donal Logue (Gotham, Sons of Anarchy) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party, The Oath).

The streaming service has amounted to $ 1.7 million downloads during its first week after its launch earlier this month. It costs $ 4.99 per month for the version funded by advertising, and of $ 7.99 without advertising. The company is currently offering a free trial of 90 days to those who wish to see what they have to offer. Dummy should be presented on 20 April on Quibi. Don’t forget to check out the new trailer for yourself.

