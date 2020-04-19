Dummy Trailer Like Thelma & Louise but with Anna Kendrick and Sex Doll – Betanews.fr

Quibi has released a new trailer for a comedy called Model. It stars Anna Kendrick, who discovers that his boyfriend has a sex doll that begins to speak to him. It looks like Lars and the real girl, but the similarities stop there. They all talk about the two character’s a bit mental and think that the dolls sex talk, but Model seems to be very strangely handled as if it was a comedy that was forcing really the punchline. The synopsis official told us that this is the story of what happens when ” an aspiring writer, befriends the sex doll of her boyfriend and the two take on the world together. “It is, therefore, a” comedy buddy road trip ” with Kendrick and a sex doll talking. Good then. This is something I never would have dreamed to write, or even to exist, but there we are.

The characters and sometimes even the personality of Kendrick fall into the trope of modern “girl eccentric”, who has captivated many fans. That being said, she has recently taken on a few roles, ” interesting “. As an actor, you want to keep things fresh and to continue to diversify, taking on different roles than you had before, and I loved doing the voice. In case you are wondering what movie it is, she is the princess Poppy in the Trolls franchise, and it is absolutely perfect. But it is far away from the earth rainbow-happy trolls animated, and not exactly in the right direction, I’m afraid.

Maybe you have a more open mind and that you have less fear of talking dolls. If this is the case, let me know what is that last monstrosity Quibi, because I’m probably going to pass. If the history of Quibi are any indication, this will probably be the boredom frustrating in the sub-criminal use of their big stars, while lying most probably somewhere between the two. If you are still hanging on Quibi and / or to fuel nightmarish concept of a ” film, divided into bite-size pieces “, Model falls on 20 April. Not exactly the “4/20 binge” that we were expecting, but I suppose it may make this series at least a little bit tolerable. If this doesn’t make the nightmare of a sex doll scary, I cannot imagine anything of such.

