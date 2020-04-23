Duncanville – Episode 1.10 – Mother wolf

ANNIE IS FED up WITH HIS CHILDREN, AND TAKES The FRIEND OF DUNCAN TO A NEW “DUNCANVILLE” ON SUNDAY, MAY 10 ON FOX

Annie feels under-estimated at the feast of mothers, and adopts the friend of Duncan, the Wolf, who seems to care more about herself than her own children. During this time, Jack tries to make amends by finding Annie a rare flower in the all new episode “Mother wolf” of DUNCANVILLE aired on Sunday 10 may (20: 30 – 21: 00 ET / PT) on FOX. (A-111) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Distribution of votes: the Distribution of voices: Amy Poehler as Duncan and Annie, Ty Burrell as Jack, Riki Lindhome as Kimberly, Betsy Sodaro as Bex, Yassir Lester as Yangzi, Zach Cherry such as Wolf, Joy Osmanski as Jing, Rashida Jones as Mia, Wiz Khalifa as Mr. Mitch