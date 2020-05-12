Dune : a new image showcases Josh Brolin and Timothy Chalamet

A new image of the “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve, has just been released. It reveals Josh Brolin and Timothy Chalamet in the skin of their character respective. The feature film is expected on the 23rd of December next.
More than 30 years after the release of David Lynch, the cult novel of Frank Herbert is again focused on the screens. Denis Villeneuve is responsible for providing a new adaptation of Dune. For the occasion, he surrounds himself with a cast absolutely stunning includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa or even Javier Bardem.
A new image
A new image of the Dune Denis Villeneuve has just been shared by the official Twitter account of the film. Originally proposed by the magazine Empire, the photo reveals Josh Brolin, who comes to the aid Timothée Chalamet on a platform that seems to be the back of a ship.
Timothée Chalamet embodies Paul Atreidesthe hero of the story, which is supposed to change the course of things. Josh Brolin interpreter Gurney Halleckone of the allies of the young heir.
After the full of photographs suggested a few days ago, and regular announcements on the film, the first trailer of Dune should probably not wait too long. Normally, if all goes well, the feature-length film will come out well at its original date.
Denis Villeneuve has provided some comments regarding this image. He supported the cliché by offering him a real backstory and in the contextualizing :
It is the first contact between Paul and the deep desert. He is fascinated and has a strange feeling to be at home. There is a lot of action at this time. This is one of the scenes in the film that I begin to be quite proud of.
Dune is an exciting project for fans of the book. The adaptation of David Lynch did at the time not unanimous. It is still divided as opinion more than thirty years later. Thus, this new version is a godsend. Denis Villeneuve speaks of his adaptation as a “Star Wars for adults “. His story will be split into two films, of which the first part is to recover as soon December 23, next to the cinema.
