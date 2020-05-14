Dune : a new photo novel tease a key scene of the film by Denis Villeneuve

You can see Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin on board a ornithoptère.

Still a few long months to wait before we discover the Dune of Denis Villeneuve. Adaptation promising novel SF cult of Frank Herbert must land in our French theatres on the 23rd of December next, if the cinemas have opened their doors by then. To make wait the fans, Vanity Fair unveiled several photos from the film last April, where one can see the casting (five-star) in the skin of the characters in the novel (to find here). This time, it is the turn of the magazine Empire to languish the fans with a new picture emerged.

You can see Timothy Chalamet in the skin of the hero Paul Atréides, accompanied by Josh Brolinwho here plays Gurney Halleck, one of the loyal lieutenants of the House Atréides and instructor of the young protagonist. The two men are aboard a ornithoptère (a kind of airplane with flapping wings) flying over the expanse of the planet-desert Arrakis.

Warner



Denis Villeneuve gave some elements of context about the famous photo, taken from a key scene of the film. “It is the first contact of Paul with the deep desert, and he is hypnotized, he confides. Being at home gives him a strange feeling. There is a lot of action in this specific passage of the film, and this is one of the scenes which I’m beginning to be very proud of.”

If the movie is set to land in cinemas next December, the director announced that the work will be split into two feature-length films. The second album should see the current day of 2023. Side casting, it will Zendaya in the skin of the mysterious Chani, Rebecca Ferguson in the role of Lady Jessica Atréides, Charlotte Rampling in Reverend Mother Mohiam, or Jason Momoa by Duncan Idaho.

Recall that the Dune David Lynch is available at this time on Netflix.

